Leidos Receives ONC-Authorized Testing Laboratory Designation

Leidos has been designated ONC-Authorized Testing Laboratory by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

The National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program helps ONC administer the Healthcare IT Testing Laboratory Accreditation Program by overseeing and certifying testing laboratories within the ONC Health IT Certification Program, ONC said Wednesday.

The designation came after Leidos submitted an application for approval to the National Coordinator for Health IT. The company has been authorized to test all certification criteria adopted by the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Other companies that were accredited as ONC-ATLs by NVLAP and authorized by ONC to test health IT modules under the program are Drummond Group, SLI Compliance and ICSA Labs.

Written by Jane Edwards

