Lockheed Completes 1st TPY-4 Radar Production

Lockheed Martin has completed the production of the first AN/TPY-4 radar, a multimission system that can detect existing and emerging threats and operate in contested radio frequency environments.

TPY-4 is a software-defined radar system that is available in transportable and fixed variants and complies with open software, hardware and interface standards to facilitate integration, Lockheed said Wednesday.

The U.S. Air Force selected TPY-4 for the Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long Range Radar rapid prototyping program in March. The 3DELRR contract includes options to produce 35 long-range radar platforms.

Lockheed said it received the platform electronics subsystem from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for TPY-4 in July 2021. At the time, the U.S. government also issued official nomenclature to the radar system.

Rick Herodes, director of ground based air surveillance radars at Lockheed, said TP4-Y radar is the result of the company’s investment in advanced defense technology and is designed to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving battlefield.