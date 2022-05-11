Lockheed Equips SOCOM Joint Light Tactical Vehicle With Electro-Optical Missile Tech

Lockheed Martin has installed an electro-optical infrared missile system on joint light tactical vehicles Oshkosh‘s defense subsidiary built for U.S. Special Operations Command.

The Spike Non-Line-of-Sight weapon uses a Lockheed-made remote launcher and a motor designed to propel the rocket toward its target at a range of up to 32 kilometers, the company said Tuesday.

Israeli defense company Rafael manufactures the system and works with the Bethesda, Maryland-based contractor to market the long-range precision strike technology in the U.S.

Jerry Brode, vice president of close combat systems at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control business, said the Spike NLOS weapon processes video imagery offers the operator an option to alter or abort a mission while on the way to its target.