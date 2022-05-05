Martin Defense Group Wins $54M Navy Award for USMC Unmanned Surface Vessel Development

Martin Defense Group has secured a potential nine-year, $54.4 million contract from the Office of Naval Research to support the development of unmanned surface vessels for mobility enhancement.

The contractor will work on a USVME platform meant to provide the U.S. Marine Corps with capabilities to conduct unmanned support and resupply activities, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

USVME System concepts developed under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will help continue the service branch’s expeditionary advanced base operations in remote locations.

Work will be conducted in Honolulu, Hawaii, through May 3, 2027. In addition to the five-year base period of performance, the contract has a four-year extension option.

ONR will obligate $3.3 million in fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award. The contract was competitively procured under a broad agency announcement.

The award comes less than a month after Martin Defense received a $15 million DOD contract to develop an amphibious fuel delivery system for USMC.