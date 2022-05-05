in Contract Awards, News

Martin Defense Group Wins $54M Navy Award for USMC Unmanned Surface Vessel Development

Martin Defense Group Wins $54M Navy Award for USMC Unmanned Surface Vessel Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Martin Defense Group has secured a potential nine-year, $54.4 million contract from the Office of Naval Research to support the development of unmanned surface vessels for mobility enhancement.

The contractor will work on a USVME platform meant to provide the U.S. Marine Corps with capabilities to conduct unmanned support and resupply activities, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

USVME System concepts developed under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will help continue the service branch’s expeditionary advanced base operations in remote locations.

Work will be conducted in Honolulu, Hawaii, through May 3, 2027. In addition to the five-year base period of performance, the contract has a four-year extension option.

ONR will obligate $3.3 million in fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award. The contract was competitively procured under a broad agency announcement.

The award comes less than a month after Martin Defense received a $15 million DOD contract to develop an amphibious fuel delivery system for USMC.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Govconmartin defense groupOffice of Naval ResearchU.S. NavyUnmanned Surface Vessels for Mobility EnhancementUSVME

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Future Software Factory Ecosystem Unites Wide Array of DOD Modernization Efforts; John Sherman Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Future Software Factory Ecosystem Unites Wide Array of DOD Modernization Efforts; John Sherman Quoted
Ameresco to Install Solar Energy Storage at Army Garrison - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ameresco to Install Solar Energy Storage at Army Garrison