Michael Baker International Appoints 4 National Market Leaders for Federal Business

Engineering and consulting services provider Michael Baker International has named four national market leaders to drive programs and services for the company’s federal business.

The Pittsburgh-based company said Tuesday it hired Benjamin Matthews, former portfolio sales principal at Jacobs and current fellow at the Society of American Military Engineers, as national market lead for federal civilian programs.

Matthews will be responsible for managing client relationships and forming internal partnerships to position the firm to pursue new business opportunities at civilian agencies.

Angela Nocera, who joined Michael Baker International in 2017, has been promoted to manage the firm’s projects with the U.S. Army.

She has 16 years of environmental and civil engineering consulting experience with Department of Defense customers and has helped the company capture and execute contracts under its federal portfolio.

Michael Baker International added that Jade Rung, former federal program manager at Michael Baker International; and Kevin Owens, who has been with the company since 2016, will lead capture efforts in the sector.

Rung will oversee efforts to identify and win business with non-DOD agencies such as the General Services Administration, NASA and the Department of Transportation.

Owens, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, will coordinate with the firm’s regional and office management teams in pursuit of contracting opportunities at the departments of Energy and State.