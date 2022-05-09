Microsoft Execs See Promise in Quantum Computing Tech

Executives at Microsoft said quantum algorithms have the potential to transform how organizations manage data-intensive tasks, FedScoop reported Friday.

“Quantum computing technologies can accelerate the ability to analyze and process information for defense applications while dramatically improving security of that data and information,” Wes Anderson, vice president of defense at Microsoft’s federal arm and a two-time Wash100 winner, was quoted as saying.

The Redmond, Washington-based company is studying methods to power a quantum computer and recently demonstrated what it calls a “topological gap protocol” to lay the groundwork for this emerging technology.

Jason Zander, a Microsoft executive vice president, forecasts that a quantum-based digital transistor could finish a computing task in one day but he thinks that current cryptographic tools will not work in a highly scalable machine.