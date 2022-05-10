Microsoft Launches New Line of Managed Security Services

Microsoft has unveiled new and expanded security services under a category meant to help organizations achieve better security and productive outcomes.

Microsoft Security Experts comes with three new managed services – Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting, Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise and Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR or extended detection and response, Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of security, compliance, identity and management at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post published Monday.

Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting is designed to help clients hunt for cyberthreats across identity, cloud applications, Office 365 and endpoints and is expected to be available in the summer.

Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR will transition into preview in the fall and is meant to enable customers to investigate alerts and use automation to detect and respond to threats.

Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise provides customers with managed XDR and proactive threat hunting capabilities to safeguard cloud environments and other platforms.

The new service category also includes two existing security services.

Microsoft Security Services for Incident Response will enable customers to remediate cyber defenses following a breach and develop resilience against future cyberattacks.

Microsoft Security Services for Modernization offers consulting services to help customers adopt a zero trust approach and improve their security posture.