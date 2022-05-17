Mitch Murphy Appointed NetCentrics Business Development Director

Mitch Murphy, a former master chief petty officer and cryptologic language analyst at the U.S. Navy, has been named vice president of business development at Herndon, Virginia-based information technology provider NetCentrics.

He has more than 35 years of military intelligence and industry experience and will lead NetCentrics’ BD initiatives to grow its cybersecurity market footprint, the company said Monday.

His appointment comes as the company aims to bring technology offerings, such as the Wraith software-as-a-service platform, to the intelligence community.

Murphy most recently served as capture manager at ManTech International and previously held language program management roles at Valorous, SpecTal and STG.

He spent 21 years in the U.S. Navy before joining the private sector in 2006.