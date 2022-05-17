in Executive Moves, News

Mitch Murphy Appointed NetCentrics Business Development Director

Mitch Murphy Appointed NetCentrics Business Development Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Mitch Murphy, a former master chief petty officer and cryptologic language analyst at the U.S. Navy, has been named vice president of business development at Herndon, Virginia-based information technology provider NetCentrics.

He has more than 35 years of military intelligence and industry experience and will lead NetCentrics’ BD initiatives to grow its cybersecurity market footprint, the company said Monday.

His appointment comes as the company aims to bring technology offerings, such as the Wraith software-as-a-service platform, to the intelligence community.

Murphy most recently served as capture manager at ManTech International and previously held language program management roles at Valorous, SpecTal and STG.

He spent 21 years in the U.S. Navy before joining the private sector in 2006.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Business Developmentexecutive moveGovconintelligence communityMitch MurphyNetCentrics

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Q&A: Dave Dacquino on Serco's North American Business, B2G Platform for Government Clients - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Q&A: Dave Dacquino on Serco’s North American Business, B2G Platform for Government Clients
Open SSF, The Linux Foundation Seek to Improve Open Source Software Security With 10-Point Plan - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Open SSF, The Linux Foundation Seek to Improve Open Source Software Security With 10-Point Plan