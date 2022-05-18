in Contract Awards, News

Netcentric Technology to Operate Satellite Data Acquisition Facility Under NOAA Contract

Netcentric Technology to Operate Satellite Data Acquisition Facility Under NOAA Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Netcentric Technology has received a potential five-year, $44.1 million contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to operate and maintain a data acquisition facility for NOAA’s polar-orbiting environmental satellites.

The company will provide information technology administration and security, supervision and property management support for NOAA’s Fairbanks Command and Data Acquisition Station in Alaska under the contract, NOAA said Tuesday.

The contract also includes environmental, safety and health management; preparation of acquisition-related documents; configuration management; planning assistance for site upgrades and future missions; property management; shipping and receiving; performance and administrative reporting; facility maintenance, janitorial and security guard services for FCDAS.

FCDAS is a national critical asset that collects environmental and meteorological data from polar-orbiting satellites and serves as a backup in support of the agency’s geostationary satellite ground station.

The contract has a one-year base term and four option periods of 12 months. The performance period will start on June 1.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardenvironmental satelliteFairbanks Command and Data Acquisition StationFCDASgeostationary satellite ground stationGovconNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrationnetcentric technologyNOAA

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Golden Key Group Holds Spot on $370M DIA HR Support Contract Vehicle - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Golden Key Group Holds Spot on $370M DIA HR Support Contract Vehicle
Q&A: Barry Duplantis on Mattermost's Open Source Collaboration Platform for Government Clients - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Q&A: Barry Duplantis on Mattermost’s Open Source Collaboration Platform for Government Clients