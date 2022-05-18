Netcentric Technology to Operate Satellite Data Acquisition Facility Under NOAA Contract

Netcentric Technology has received a potential five-year, $44.1 million contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to operate and maintain a data acquisition facility for NOAA’s polar-orbiting environmental satellites.

The company will provide information technology administration and security, supervision and property management support for NOAA’s Fairbanks Command and Data Acquisition Station in Alaska under the contract, NOAA said Tuesday.

The contract also includes environmental, safety and health management; preparation of acquisition-related documents; configuration management; planning assistance for site upgrades and future missions; property management; shipping and receiving; performance and administrative reporting; facility maintenance, janitorial and security guard services for FCDAS.

FCDAS is a national critical asset that collects environmental and meteorological data from polar-orbiting satellites and serves as a backup in support of the agency’s geostationary satellite ground station.

The contract has a one-year base term and four option periods of 12 months. The performance period will start on June 1.