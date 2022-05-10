NGA Adds 8 Startups to Geospatial Accelerator Program

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has kicked off its geospatial accelerator program with eight selected startups that will be tasked to develop technologies in support of the sector.

NGA said Monday it partnered with the Missouri Technology Corp. to launch the third cohort of its 13-week initiative, which is operated by Capital Innovators.

Under the NGA Accelerator Powered by Capital Innovators, startups will have a $100,000 non-dilutive grant and access to the agency’s St. Louis office. They will also be provided with subject matter expertise to support their geospatial technology development efforts.

”The accelerator collaboration, the first of its kind sponsored by a U.S. intelligence agency, aims to engage the geospatial ecosystem in the greater St. Louis region and beyond to develop innovations in geospatial technology through collaboration, transfer of technology and subject matter expertise,” said Nicole Washington, senior associate for entrepreneurship and chief transformation officer for NGA Research.

The new accelerator participants are Chooch Intelligence Technologies, Notoros, Pandata Tech, Scout, Skyline Nav AI, Terradepth, TCarta Marine and Fraym.