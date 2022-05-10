in News

NGA Adds 8 Startups to Geospatial Accelerator Program

NGA Adds 8 Startups to Geospatial Accelerator Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has kicked off its geospatial accelerator program with eight selected startups that will be tasked to develop technologies in support of the sector.

NGA said Monday it partnered with the Missouri Technology Corp. to launch the third cohort of its 13-week initiative, which is operated by Capital Innovators.

Under the NGA Accelerator Powered by Capital Innovators, startups will have a $100,000 non-dilutive grant and access to the agency’s St. Louis office. They will also be provided with subject matter expertise to support their geospatial technology development efforts.

”The accelerator collaboration, the first of its kind sponsored by a U.S. intelligence agency, aims to engage the geospatial ecosystem in the greater St. Louis region and beyond to develop innovations in geospatial technology through collaboration, transfer of technology and subject matter expertise,” said Nicole Washington, senior associate for entrepreneurship and chief transformation officer for NGA Research.

The new accelerator participants are Chooch Intelligence Technologies, Notoros, Pandata Tech, Scout, Skyline Nav AI, Terradepth, TCarta Marine and Fraym.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Geospatial Accelerator ProgramGovconMissouri Technology CorporationNational Geospatial Intelligence AgencyNGA AcceleratorNicole Washington

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Gregg Leone Promoted to VMD Chief Growth Officer - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Gregg Leone Promoted to VMD Chief Growth Officer
Ashish Khot: TechnoMile Helps GovCon Firms Manage Contract Life Cycle With Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ashish Khot: TechnoMile Helps GovCon Firms Manage Contract Life Cycle With Tech