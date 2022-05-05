NNSA, Cornelis Networks Partner on Next Gen High Performance Networking Development

The Department of Energy has tapped Cornelis Networks to help develop next generation networking technologies that are envisioned to support future high performance computing systems at the laboratories of the National Nuclear Security Administration.

The company was awarded an $18 million collaborative research and development contract for the Next-Generation HPC Network effort in support of the agency’s Advanced Simulation and Computing initiative, project lead Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory said Wednesday.

The partnership will focus on accelerating network simulation capabilities development as well as adapter and switching tech delivery. It will also support applications for HPC, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

LLNL, Los Alamos and Sandia national laboratories are the planned users of the resulting technologies.

“As we move into exascale supercomputing and beyond, and increasingly rely on emerging technologies to achieve our mission objectives, we will need creative high-performance solutions to meet future challenges,” said Thuc Hoang, director of the ASC program at NNSA.