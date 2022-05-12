in News, Technology

Noblis Receives Patent for Image Classification Process

Noblis has received a U.S. patent for an artificial intelligence-based process of identifying image quality issues.

The Reston, Virginia-based nonprofit company said Wednesday its patented method involves the use of pre-trained algorithms that work to classify low-quality images.

Chris Barnett, chief technology officer of Noblis, noted the potential application of such a tool in defense and homeland security missions that use unmanned aerial vehicles.

“This technology could help our clients increase the usability of images from UAVs, where distance and motion blur can compromise the quality of the image.”

The nonprofit previously secured patents for systems to analyze genomic samples, coordinate autonomous machines and authenticate LTE mobile communications.

