Northrop Receives Air Force Missile Warning Sensor Delivery Order

The U.S. Air Force has ordered missile warning sensors worth $31.2 million from Northrop Grumman to address parts obsolescence in a large military aircraft system.

USAF is obligating $10.3 million at the time of award and expects the company to finish deliveries of the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure sensors by Nov. 30, 2025, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Domestic and international military customers use the LAIRCM system to protect transport or rotary-wing platforms against IR-guided missile threats through an automated defensive mechanism.

Northrop initially received a $3.6 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from USAF in December 2018 to provide the service branch LAIRCM line replaceable units and support equipment and services.