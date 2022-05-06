Northrop Taps L3Harris for NASA Lunar Mission Rocket Avionics Development

L3Harris Technologies has been selected to develop the avionics system for rocket boosters Northrop Grumman will manufacture to help NASA send astronauts to the lunar surface.

L3Harris said Thursday it will provide avionics to IV-VIII missions under the Artemis program and its technology will be designed to also support the IX booster.

Northrop received a 10-year, $3.19 billion contract from the space agency in December to produce solid propellant motors for the Space Launch System to be used in the five planned human spaceflight missions.

“We are committed to accelerating our processes to deliver booster avionics that safely support the Artemis mission,” said Kristin Houston, president of L3Harris’ electro-optical business.