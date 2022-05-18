Oracle Granted New DOD Provisional Authorizations for Cloud Service Offerings

Oracle has expanded its lineup of cloud services that has provisional authorization from the Department of Defense at impact level 5, making the products available for use by its defense and intelligence customers.

A third-party assessment organization accredited by the government performed a readiness assessment of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure then Defense Information Systems Agency representatives evaluated the cloud service offerings for IL5 PA, the company said Tuesday.

Oracle Autonomous Database on Dedicated Infrastructure; Autonomous Database on Shared Infrastructure; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Catalog; Oracle Integration Cloud; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Logging; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Service Connector Hub and VCN Flow Logs are the new OCI services that were granted DOD authorizations.

“These new authorizations demonstrate Oracle’s commitment to deliver a cost effective, highly secure, and compliant cloud that is purpose built for the needs of the US government,” said Rand Waldron, vice president of global government sector at Oracle.