Oracle Granted New DOD Provisional Authorizations for Cloud Service Offerings

Oracle has expanded its lineup of cloud services that has provisional authorization from the Department of Defense at impact level 5, making the products available for use by its defense and intelligence customers.

A third-party assessment organization accredited by the government performed a readiness assessment of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure then Defense Information Systems Agency representatives evaluated the cloud service offerings for IL5 PA, the company said Tuesday.

Oracle Autonomous Database on Dedicated Infrastructure; Autonomous Database on Shared Infrastructure; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Catalog; Oracle Integration Cloud; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Logging; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Service Connector Hub and VCN Flow Logs are the new OCI services that were granted DOD authorizations.

“These new authorizations demonstrate Oracle’s commitment to deliver a cost effective, highly secure, and compliant cloud that is purpose built for the needs of the US government,” said Rand Waldron, vice president of global government sector at Oracle.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

