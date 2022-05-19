Parsons Unveils New Org to Accelerate Digital Tech Delivery to National Security, Infrastructure Markets

Parsons has introduced a digital organization that seeks to adopt a data-driven approach to delivering digital-enabled platforms to customers in national security and critical infrastructure markets.

Parsons X will serve as a digital accelerator that will bring together innovation across the areas of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital twins, machine learning and federating data to facilitate the delivery of national security platforms and infrastructure to clients, the company said Wednesday.

“Infrastructure is society’s user interface to the planet,” said Peter Torrellas, president of connected communities at Parsons. “Parsons X delivers the digital upgrade to that interface across our core national security and infrastructure markets, empowering our customers to unlock greater capacity and capability, and imagine their next opportunities.”

With the launch of Parsons X, the company will establish an innovation center of excellence within the Parsons-operated PALADIN Lab on the U.S. Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

Parsons X has advanced several infrastructure and national security projects, including the 183N Mobility project with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the OrbitXchange antenna access program with the Department of Defense.