Pavilion, Los Alamos National Lab Collaborating on Storage Server Analytics Offloads

Pavilion Data Systems will employ its HyperOS storage operating system with HyperParallel Flash Array to help Los Alamos National Laboratory offload analytics functions from storage servers and move them to the array in an effort to minimize data movement.

LANL looks to enable use of big data- or analytics community-made tools to perform data analytics by turning its file-based I/O into record or column based with help from Pavilion, the company said Wednesday.

DeltaFS technology is being used to allow LANL to use data reduction near the storage devices, demonstrating a thousand speedups on analytics functions.

“The file-based I/O had hidden the inherent structure in the data in those files. Switching to record/column-based I/O exposes the structure in the data, thereby enabling analytics,” said Gary Grider, High-Performance Computing Division leader at LANL.

He further noted, “Partnering with industry to explore this at extreme scale is the basis for this partnership with Pavilion.”

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

