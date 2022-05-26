Perikin Books Air Force Contract for Hypersonic T&E Advisory, Assistance Services

Perikin Enterprises has won a five-year, $49.3 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide advisory and assistance services in support of the service branch’s hypersonic test and evaluation activities.

The technical A&AS will be used on the High Speed Systems Test and Hypersonic Central T&E Investment Program portfolios, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Perikin will conduct work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract at Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee through May 31, 2027.

The contractor was chosen over one other bidder as part of the Air Force Test Center‘s competitive acquisition.

The amount of $1.5 million in fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds is being obligated at the time of award.

