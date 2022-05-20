Report: QinetiQ Explores Potential Acquisition Targets Outside UK

Defense technology company QinetiQ Group is eyeing the U.S. and Australia as priority markets under the company’s acquisition strategy, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

QinetiQ CEO Steve Wadey forecasts the two countries will cover approximately 70 percent of new business for the British contractor in the next five years, the report said.

The U.K.-headquartered firm announced in February it holds a spot on a multiple-award framework contract to support the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center in efforts to develop AI test and evaluation tools.

Australia’s defense force recently awarded the company a five-year contract extension to perform mine warfare system maintenance work.