Qlik’s Andrew Churchill: SaaS Could Help Agencies Manage Data Analytics Applications

Andrew Churchill, vice president of federal at software company Qlik, said agencies working to manage and maintain their data analytics applications in the cloud should recognize the benefits of software as a service.

With SaaS, “they’ve got this service, totally self-contained, managed by the vendor, allowing them to move resources that were doing security patching, upgrades and managing the system over to analytics work,” Churchill told Federal News Network in an interview published Friday.

He noted that under SaaS, vendors are responsible for managing nearly all aspects of cybersecurity and other compliance controls.

Churchill discussed how SaaS could facilitate integration of applications and urged agencies to automate alerts and other analytic-related outputs that result in action.

“You can now run an analytic that says, ‘If x is between these two values, take this action’ and automate that process,” Churchill said. “You are now really taking out some of that need for a human.”

Written by Jane Edwards

