Raytheon Announces Investment in Hypersonic Aircraft Startup Hermeus; Daniel Ateya Quoted

Raytheon Technologies has invested in hypersonic aircraft developer Hermeus through its newly created venture capital group.

The investment from RTX Ventures will enable Hermeus to advance the development of its first hypersonic aircraft, Quarterhorse, and second platform, dubbed Darkhorse, Raytheon said Thursday.

“Hermeus’ technical approach and business plan balances near-term defense applications with long-term commercial aspirations and will help our customers reimagine the possibilities of hypersonic technologies,” said Daniel Ateya, managing director of RTX Ventures.

Hermeus recently raised $100 million in a round of Series B financing.

RTX Ventures is focused on investing in companies that develop technologies across four priority areas: precision sensing and effects; power and propulsion systems; secure and connected ecosystems; and autonomy and artificial intelligence technologies.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense will sponsor the ExecutiveBiz Events’ Hypersonics Forum on July 12. Join the forum to hear from federal and industry leaders as they discuss the role of public-private partnerships in hypersonics development in relation to national security, military capabilities and strategic competition in today’s evolving threat landscape.