in News, Technology

Raytheon, Rafael & USMC Test Fire Cruise Missile Interceptor

Raytheon, Rafael & USMC Test Fire Cruise Missile Interceptor - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A Raytheon Technologies business and Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have demonstrated a cruise missile interceptor’s capability to integrate with the U.S. Marine Corps’ radar, command and control technology and weapon system components.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense said Friday the Medium Range Interceptor Capability underwent a live fire test to showcase its ability to take down cruise missiles as well as other aerial threats.

“This test proved the interoperability of sensors and effectors working together as an integrated air and missile defense capability,” said Tom Laliberty, president of land warfare and air defense at Raytheon Missiles and Defense. “The demonstration showcased the benefits of integration, extending the capabilities of individual systems into a solution greater than the sum of its parts.”

MRIC worked with USMC’s AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar, Common Aviation C2 System and Iron Dome Weapon System components.

The live fire marked the first in a series of MRIC tests.

Raytheon and Rafael have a history of collaborating on Iron Dome.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

GovconMRICRafael Advanced Defense Systemsraytheon missiles & defenseraytheon technologiesTom LalibertyUS Marine Corps

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Jim Taiclet: Lockheed Looks to Ramp Up Weapon System Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Jim Taiclet: Lockheed Looks to Ramp Up Weapon System Production
Kelli Jones-May Named Health Organizational Transformation Principal at Mitre - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kelli Jones-May Named Health Organizational Transformation Principal at Mitre