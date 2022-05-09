Raytheon, Rafael & USMC Test Fire Cruise Missile Interceptor

A Raytheon Technologies business and Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have demonstrated a cruise missile interceptor’s capability to integrate with the U.S. Marine Corps’ radar, command and control technology and weapon system components.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense said Friday the Medium Range Interceptor Capability underwent a live fire test to showcase its ability to take down cruise missiles as well as other aerial threats.

“This test proved the interoperability of sensors and effectors working together as an integrated air and missile defense capability,” said Tom Laliberty, president of land warfare and air defense at Raytheon Missiles and Defense. “The demonstration showcased the benefits of integration, extending the capabilities of individual systems into a solution greater than the sum of its parts.”

MRIC worked with USMC’s AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar, Common Aviation C2 System and Iron Dome Weapon System components.

The live fire marked the first in a series of MRIC tests.

Raytheon and Rafael have a history of collaborating on Iron Dome.