SAIC to Engineer, Modernize National GPS Program Under $390M Space Force Task Order; Michael LaRouche Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has secured a potential seven-year, $390 million task order from the U.S. Space Force for technical assistance to update the national global positioning systems program.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Wednesday it will sustain its systems engineering and integration services under the task order, which is awarded under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract of the General Services Administration.

Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC’s national security and space sector, commented that the company’s work will aid the mission effectiveness of civil and military personnel as the Space Force modernizes the GPS program.

“This award allows SAIC to continue our role as an integrator of critical capability to space missions,” two-time Wash100 Award winner LaRouche added.

In addition to supporting the GPS program, SAIC’s task order work will include performing duties and facilitating future plans for the Positioning, Navigation and Timing enterprise, which constitutes an array of systems that encompass space transportation, ground infrastructure and all GPS military tools.

SAIC is contracted for a starting period of 10 months under the task order. The award also comes with six one-year option periods and a concluding six-month option period.

The technology integration company will aid both the GPS program and PNT platform with operational and capabilities-based requirements; help with planning and architecture development; create system engineering measures; implement digital engineering transformations; and map and carry out enterprise, integrated system and cybersecurity test, evaluation and confirmation.

The team will also institute enterprise schedules for the delivery of goods and services and maintain current GPS systems while pushing for the transition to upcoming GPS technologies.