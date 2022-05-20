in Contract Awards, News

Sarcos Gets AFRL Collaborative Sensing Tech Development Contract

A Sarcos Technology and Robotics subsidiary will develop collaborative sensing algorithms under a contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.

Sarcos Defense will build a tool that would enable the Department of Defense to use unmanned aircraft systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and other autonomous and semi-autonomous platforms to detect, classify and track time-critical objects in contested environments, the company said Thursday.

“This project has significant potential across the U.S. defense industry and beyond, to improve the operations, safety, data collection and communication of autonomous platforms, such as UASs and UAVs,” said Denis Garagic, chief technology officer at Sarcos.

The company said it expects work on the AFRL contract to help advance the development of its Cybernetic Training for Autonomous Robots artificial intelligence platform and improve safety and situational awareness for its Guardian DX and Guardian XT teleoperated dexterous robots, Guardian XO battery-powered industrial exoskeleton and other robotic products.

Written by Jane Edwards

