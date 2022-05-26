in News

Sean DuGuay: Capgemini Eyes Federal Market Growth With Cybersecurity, PaaS Offerings

Sean DuGuay: Capgemini Eyes Federal Market Growth With Cybersecurity, PaaS Offerings - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Sean DuGuay, principal of national security and defense at Capgemini’s U.S. government arm recently participated in an Executive Spotlight interview to overview cybersecurity and platform-as-a-service offerings that he believes can support the federal digital transformation push.

“We look forward to working with the federal government in cyber and new platforms as-a-service. Our company has contracts and portfolios throughout those areas, and we are excited about some upcoming opportunities to help both clients with their challenges,” DuGuay told ExecutiveGov.

DuGuay Capgemini through the firm’s December 2021 acquisition of cybersecurity company VariQ and discussed what he does in his current role.

Read the full Q&A with Sean DuGuay of Capgemini Government Solutions on ExecutiveGov.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Capgemini Government SolutionsCybersecurityExecutive SpotlightExecutiveGovGovconinterviewplatform-as-a-serviceSean DuGuayVariQ

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Raytheon to Build Cross-Lingual Data Retrieval Tech for Intell Analysts Under IARPA Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon to Build Cross-Lingual Data Retrieval Tech for Intell Analysts Under IARPA Program
Northrop Completes Loads Calibration Test of B-21 Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Completes Loads Calibration Test of B-21 Aircraft