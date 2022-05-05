in News, Technology

SecurID’s Identity & Access Management Platform Certified Under FedRAMP

SecurID's Identity & Access Management Platform Certified Under FedRAMP - top government contractors - best government contracting event

RSA’s SecurID subsidiary has received certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a cloud-based technology product built to secure digital identities and access to information technology applications.

The SecurID Federal platform has been granted a FedRAMP moderate designation and supports 325 security and privacy controls in accordance with guidelines established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the identity platform provider said Wednesday.

RSA’s federal arm will market the offering to the government.

“Given that over 300,000 contractors do business with the government, we’ve prioritized speed-to-market as we know it’s top-of-mind for our customers as they migrate to the cloud,” said Kevin Orr, president of RSA Federal.

“As mandates and requirements continue to evolve, we are committed to supporting federal agencies, public sector organizations and approved federal contractors as they move to the cloud.”

SecurID said it update authentication and application programming interface features of its platform for government use in order to secure FedRAMP approval.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Cloud TechnologyFedRampGovconIdentity and Access ManagementKevin OrrRSA FederalSecurID"

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

BAE Intros LiteWave Digital Display for Commercial, Military Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE Intros LiteWave Digital Display for Commercial, Military Aircraft