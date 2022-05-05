SecurID’s Identity & Access Management Platform Certified Under FedRAMP

RSA’s SecurID subsidiary has received certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a cloud-based technology product built to secure digital identities and access to information technology applications.

The SecurID Federal platform has been granted a FedRAMP moderate designation and supports 325 security and privacy controls in accordance with guidelines established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the identity platform provider said Wednesday.

RSA’s federal arm will market the offering to the government.

“Given that over 300,000 contractors do business with the government, we’ve prioritized speed-to-market as we know it’s top-of-mind for our customers as they migrate to the cloud,” said Kevin Orr, president of RSA Federal.

“As mandates and requirements continue to evolve, we are committed to supporting federal agencies, public sector organizations and approved federal contractors as they move to the cloud.”

SecurID said it update authentication and application programming interface features of its platform for government use in order to secure FedRAMP approval.