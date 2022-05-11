in News, Space

SES, Planet Labs Partner to Develop Connectivity Platform for NASA Space Comm Program; Pete Hoene Quoted

SES, Planet Labs Partner to Develop Connectivity Platform for NASA Space Comm Program; Pete Hoene Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

SES’ government arm has partnered with Planet Labs to develop a satellite-powered connectivity platform under a NASA program that aims to demonstrate near-Earth communications by 2025.

The partnership seeks to create a commercial space relay service that will use SES’ O3b mPOWER system and other satellites, the company said Tuesday.

SES Government Solutions booked a $29 million contract from NASA in April to present a two-way communications system capable of supporting C- and Ka-band radio frequency networks for spacecraft satcom services such as launch and ascent, contingency operations and early-phase operations.

Pete Hoene, president and CEO of SES GS, said the company plans to showcase the potential of its O3b mPOWER satellite constellation to support communications with agency assets in near-Earth orbit.

NASA expects to procure space communications services from industry by 2030 through the use of multiple long-term contracts.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

GovconNASAnear-Earth communicationPete HoenePlanet LabsSES Government SolutionsSpace Act Agreement

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

GDIT Study: Federal Officials Expect to Meet Zero Trust Goals by End of FY24 - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GDIT Study: Federal Officials Expect to Meet Zero Trust Goals by End of FY24
L3Harris to Modify 747-400 Aircraft to Support Virgin Orbit's Airborne Satellite Launch Fleet Expansion - top government contractors - best government contracting event
L3Harris to Modify 747-400 Aircraft to Support Virgin Orbit’s Airborne Satellite Launch Fleet Expansion