SES, Planet Labs Partner to Develop Connectivity Platform for NASA Space Comm Program; Pete Hoene Quoted

SES’ government arm has partnered with Planet Labs to develop a satellite-powered connectivity platform under a NASA program that aims to demonstrate near-Earth communications by 2025.

The partnership seeks to create a commercial space relay service that will use SES’ O3b mPOWER system and other satellites, the company said Tuesday.

SES Government Solutions booked a $29 million contract from NASA in April to present a two-way communications system capable of supporting C- and Ka-band radio frequency networks for spacecraft satcom services such as launch and ascent, contingency operations and early-phase operations.

Pete Hoene, president and CEO of SES GS, said the company plans to showcase the potential of its O3b mPOWER satellite constellation to support communications with agency assets in near-Earth orbit.

NASA expects to procure space communications services from industry by 2030 through the use of multiple long-term contracts.