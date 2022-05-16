in Contract Awards, News

SES Government Arm to Continue Providing Army With Satcom Services Under TROJAN Contract

SES‘ government-focused subsidiary has secured a recompete contract that provides for the continued delivery of satellite communication services to the U.S. Army’s Intelligence and Security Command over a potential five-year period.

Under the TROJAN follow-on contract, SES Government Solutions will provide advanced and secure satcom services in support of INSCOM’s mission of ensuring that warfighters have operational intelligence capabilities, the company said Monday.

The initial TROJAN contract was awarded to SES GS in 1998 and since then, the subsidiary has been helping the Army conduct intelligence network maintenance and operations as well as providing systems engineering support and satellite bandwidth.

Commenting on the follow-on contract award, Pete Hoene, president and CEO of SES Government Solutions, said, “We look forward to providing advanced SATCOM capabilities and delivering secure and reliable multi-band solutions in support of Army military intelligence missions worldwide in the coming years.”

Written by Christine Thropp

