Siemens’ Government Arm Books Army Energy Conservation Task Order; John Ustica Quoted

Siemens’ U.S. federal government subsidiary will upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and make lighting improvements under a task order that supports energy efficiency and resiliency work at a U.S. Army rotary wing and repair facility in Texas.

Siemens Government Technologies said Thursday the potential $17.1 million task order with the Army Corps of Engineers’ engineering and support center includes the installation of a new supervisory control and data acquisition system and point-of-use pressure washers and replacement of hot water boilers and existing stream traps at the service’s Corpus Christi Army Depot in Texas.

“We’ve been fortunate to serve CCAD with essential smart infrastructure and energy efficient systems that support their national security mission,” said John Ustica, interim CEO of Siemens Government Technologies.

“By providing these critical upgrades that expand overall efficiency for smart energy management, the Army CCAD team can maintain its focus on their core mission of critical repair and refurbishment of rotary wing assets here at home and around the world,” added Ustica.

Written by Jane Edwards

