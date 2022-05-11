Sigma Defense Secures DOD Task Order for Tactical Relay Efforts; Matt Jones Quoted

Sigma Defense will modernize aging Stingray satellite communication systems under a Department of Defense task order for the Block II Tactical Relay initiative.

The technology refresh is meant to help commanders and warfighters continue to tap into battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensors, Sigma Defense said Tuesday.

U.S. Africa Command units tasked to backhaul ISR sensor data from drones will also be provided with support through the new Stingray systems as part of the $6.4 million DOD task order.

“Our ability to transmit and analyze data from multiple disparate sources is a key enabler of the DOD’s sensor to shooter architecture and is another step forward to making Joint All Domain Command and Control a reality,” said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense.

The task order was awarded under the company’s indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quality contract for DOD ISR Backhaul.