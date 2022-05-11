in Contract Awards, News

Sigma Defense Secures DOD Task Order for Tactical Relay Efforts; Matt Jones Quoted

Sigma Defense Secures DOD Task Order for Tactical Relay Efforts; Matt Jones Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Sigma Defense will modernize aging Stingray satellite communication systems under a Department of Defense task order for the Block II Tactical Relay initiative.

The technology refresh is meant to help commanders and warfighters continue to tap into battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensors, Sigma Defense said Tuesday.

U.S. Africa Command units tasked to backhaul ISR sensor data from drones will also be provided with support through the new Stingray systems as part of the $6.4 million DOD task order.

“Our ability to transmit and analyze data from multiple disparate sources is a key enabler of the DOD’s sensor to shooter architecture and is another step forward to making Joint All Domain Command and Control a reality,” said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense.

The task order was awarded under the company’s indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quality contract for DOD ISR Backhaul.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Defense DepartmentDODGovconintelligence surveillance and reconnaissanceISRSigma DefenseStingrayTactical Relay

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Michael Baker International Appoints 4 National Market Leaders for Federal Business - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Michael Baker International Appoints 4 National Market Leaders for Federal Business
SpyGlass CEO Ken Peterman Named to Comtech's Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SpyGlass CEO Ken Peterman Named to Comtech’s Board