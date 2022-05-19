Textron’s Bell Subsidiary Secures $133M Military Helicopter Trainer Deal With South Korea

South Korea’s defense acquisition program agency has signed a $133 million contract with Textron’s Bell subsidiary to procure as many as 40 helicopters for military pilot training use, Yonhap News reported Monday.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based aircraft builder said Tuesday it will aim to deliver Bell 505 trainers to the South Korean army and navy by 2025.

Bell said the five-seat aircraft platform, also called Jet Ranger X, features Garmin avionics and a Full Authority Digital Engine Control-equipped motor.

The 505 helicopter has logged 100,000 fleet hours globally to date and the manufacturer has completed more than 360 deliveries over the past five years.

Countries that adopted the Bell-built trainer aircraft include Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Montenegro, Indonesia and Jamaica.