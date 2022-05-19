in Contract Awards, News

Textron’s Bell Subsidiary Secures $133M Military Helicopter Trainer Deal With South Korea

Textron's Bell Subsidiary Secures $133M Military Helicopter Trainer Deal With South Korea - top government contractors - best government contracting event

South Korea’s defense acquisition program agency has signed a $133 million contract with Textron’s Bell subsidiary to procure as many as 40 helicopters for military pilot training use, Yonhap News reported Monday.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based aircraft builder said Tuesday it will aim to deliver Bell 505 trainers to the South Korean army and navy by 2025.

Bell said the five-seat aircraft platform, also called Jet Ranger X, features Garmin avionics and a Full Authority Digital Engine Control-equipped motor.

The 505 helicopter has logged 100,000 fleet hours globally to date and the manufacturer has completed more than 360 deliveries over the past five years.

Countries that adopted the Bell-built trainer aircraft include Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Montenegro, Indonesia and Jamaica.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Bell 505Govconmilitary helicopter trainerSouth KoreaTextron

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Army Selects Hypori Platform for Mobile Security Pilot; Jared Shepard Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army Selects Hypori Platform for Mobile Security Pilot; Jared Shepard Quoted
Northrop Receives Air Force Missile Warning Sensor Delivery Order - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Receives Air Force Missile Warning Sensor Delivery Order