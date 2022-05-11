SpyGlass CEO Ken Peterman Named to Comtech’s Board

Ken Peterman, founder and CEO of SpyGlass Group and formerly president of Viasat‘s government arm, has joined the board of directors of Comtech Telecommunications to serve on its science and technology committee.

Comtech said Tuesday Peterman brings to the board decades-long experience in supporting defense and government customers.

Commenting on Peterman’s appointment at a time when Comtech is pushing to expand its position in the communications market, President and CEO Michael Porcelain noted, “Ken’s expertise in satellite technology and decades of experience with U.S. government contracting speaks for itself, providing an impeccable foundation from a strategic, executive leadership and governance perspective.”

Peterman spent nearly nine years at Viasat Government Systems, leading its delivery of satellite broadband services, tactical data links, multi-network user terminals, cybersecurity and mobile networking services to customers.

Earlier in his career, Peterman worked at the former Raytheon company for over two decades. As director, he was responsible for its tactical communications systems-related strategic initiatives and business portfolios.