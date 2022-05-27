State Department OKs $117M FMS Deal With Netherlands for AIM-9X Block II Missiles

The State Department has cleared a potential $117 million purchase request of the government of the Netherlands for additional Raytheon Technologies-made AIM-9X Block II missiles and related equipment.

The NATO ally is seeking to procure 95 AIM-9X Block II tactical missiles, 43 AIM-9X Block II+ systems and one tactical guidance unit for the latter missile configuration under the Foreign Military Sales program, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.

The Netherlands earlier requested to purchase a number of Sidewinder missiles that are now factored into the DSCA notification to Congress.

The potential sale also provides for software, technical assistance, containers and other logistical and program support required by the Royal Netherlands Air Force to strengthen the country’s air defense.

Raytheon’s missiles and defense business is the principal contractor for the proposed sale of equipment and support.