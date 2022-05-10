STEMBoard Signs Up for NGA’s Mentor-Protege Program, Receives ISO Certification

STEMBoard will receive business and technical guidance from WiSC Enterprises as part of an agreement signed between the two companies through a mentor-protege program sponsored by

Veteran-owned WiSC will help the women-owned small business mature its processes to compete for prime contractor positions in federal programs, according to a joint statement released Monday.

The partnership will allocate $1 million for activities meant to increase STEMBoard’s ability to deliver professional services to the government.

Arlington, Virginia-based STEMBoard also received three ISO certifications after completion of an independent assessment performed by SRI Quality System Registrar and gained a level 3 rating under the Capability Maturity Model Integration framework for services.