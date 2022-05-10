in News

STEMBoard Signs Up for NGA’s Mentor-Protege Program, Receives ISO Certification

STEMBoard Signs Up for NGA's Mentor-Protege Program, Receives ISO Certification - top government contractors - best government contracting event

STEMBoard will receive business and technical guidance from WiSC Enterprises as part of an agreement signed between the two companies through a mentor-protege program sponsored by 

Veteran-owned WiSC will help the women-owned small business mature its processes to compete for prime contractor positions in federal programs, according to a joint statement released Monday.

The partnership will allocate $1 million for activities meant to increase STEMBoard’s ability to deliver professional services to the government.

Arlington, Virginia-based STEMBoard also received three ISO certifications after completion of an independent assessment performed by SRI Quality System Registrar and gained a level 3 rating under the Capability Maturity Model Integration framework for services.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

GovconMentor-Protege ProgramNGASTEMBoardWiSC Enterprises

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Microsoft Launches New Line of Managed Security Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Microsoft Launches New Line of Managed Security Services
Northrop's C-sUAS C2 System Supports DOD Testing of Multidomain Messaging Standard - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop’s C-sUAS C2 System Supports DOD Testing of Multidomain Messaging Standard