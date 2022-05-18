Stratolaunch Appoints Jackson Kemper as CRO, Mary Normand as CFO; Zachary Krevor Quoted

Stratolaunch has named two new C-level executives with decades-long industry experience to join its leadership team and support its hypersonic testing development efforts in line with the national defense strategy.

Jackson Kemper, formerly of Mynaric, was appointed as chief revenue officer of Stratolaunch while Mary Normand, who was with Vantage Associates, was tapped to serve as chief financial officer, the aerospace company said Tuesday.

Jackson Kemper, CRO

Kemper brings to his new role over three decades of sales and business development experience. At Mynaric, AG, he led its efforts to expand sales of optical communications terminals to U.S. government customers. His career also includes time with cybersecurity products and services provider Tresys Technology.

Mary Normand, CFO

Meanwhile, Normand is a finance executive who most recently worked as CEO/CFO of Vantage Associates. She was responsible for the employee-owned company’s business operations. Other companies that she used to serve include Cobham, Meggitt and BAE Systems.

“Their contributions will improve the long-term approach and execution of Stratolaunch’s business strategy and ensure our service offering and contracts are well-integrated with customer requirements,” said Zachary Krevor, president and CEO of Stratolaunch.

The appointments are effective immediately.