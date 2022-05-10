Ashish Khot: TechnoMile Helps GovCon Firms Manage Contract Life Cycle With Tech

Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile, said the company offers a platform for government contractors to automate the process of tracking federal program requirements and managing data throughout the pre-award and post-award processes.

“TechnoMile’s mission is empowering our clients to use data, both the data that is housed in their internal systems as well as publicly available data,” Khot told Federal News Network in an interview aired Thursday.

He noted the company’s cloud-based product allows contract management professionals to keep track of changes in clauses such as those pertaining to funds and deliverables.

During the interview, he mentioned Intelligent Contract Ingestion and Agreement Management as examples of offerings designed to help companies extract digital records and draft electronic communications with teaming partners, respectively.

TechnoMile is working with its clients to explore how artificial intelligence technology could help them address challenges they face when managing the life cycle of contracts.

Khot envisions the potential of machine learning tools to support pre-proposal risk identification, resource identification and decision-making tasks for the GovCon sector.