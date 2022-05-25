in Contract Awards, News

Teledyne FLIR Receives $79M Army Robotic Payload Support Contract

Teledyne FLIR‘s unmanned ground systems division will provide technical support to the U.S. Army’s robotic payloads under a $78.6 million contract.

The Department of Defense said Tuesday work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract runs through May 21, 2027.

Separately, Teledyne Flir announced a $14 million order from the Army to supply soldiers with updated nano unmanned air vehicles.

The military service has ordered $115 million in Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance Systems since late 2018 as part of the branch’s Soldier Borne Sensor program, the company said.

Teledyne Flir expects the delivery of drones under the latest order in midyear to support surveillance and reconnaissance operations of service personnel.

Black Hornet PRS is a pocket-sized system designed to operate for up to 25 minutes and transmit information feed to the operator.

