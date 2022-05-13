in Executive Moves, News

Timothy Jenkins to Assume President Post at Comtech’s Safety & Security Technologies Product Group

Timothy Jenkins to Assume President Post at Comtech's Safety & Security Technologies Product Group - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Timothy Jenkins, vice president at Comtech Telecommunications, will take over Kent Hellebust as president of the safety and security technologies product group following the latter’s retirement from the company by the end of May.

Comtech said Thursday Jenkins, in his current role, is responsible for driving the use of next generation 911 capabilities in support of U.S. customers.

“Tim has played a key role in the growth and development of our next-generation 911 product line,” commented Mike Porcelain, president and CEO of Comtech.

Jenkins will bring to his new post nearly three decades of experience in the public safety and 911 sector. He was with General Dynamics’ information technology subsidiary serving as VP of its NG911 business before it was acquired by Comtech in 2019. His career also includes time working at West Safety Services, AT&T and Intrado.

The appointment will take effect on June 1.

Hellebust, on the other hand, has been with the company since January 2012. He held several 911-focused leadership roles within the organization.

“Kent has worked diligently to lead, support and grow our next-generation 911 product line throughout his time at Comtech,” said Porcelain.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

comtechexecutive moveGovconSafety & Security TechnologiesTimothy Jenkins

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Q&A: Phil Fuster on Proofpoint's Expansion Efforts & Cybersecurity Platform for Federal Agencies - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Q&A: Phil Fuster on Proofpoint’s Expansion Efforts & Cybersecurity Platform for Federal Agencies
HSGS-Ameresco JV Receives Contract for Army Depot Power Source Transformation - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HSGS-Ameresco JV Receives Contract for Army Depot Power Source Transformation