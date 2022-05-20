in Executive Moves, News

Tracy Jensen Promoted to Finance VP Post at Onyx Government Services

Tracy Jensen was elevated to the role of vice president of finance at Onyx Government Services, where she will now be responsible for the management of accounting, audits, corporate finance, treasury and other financial operations of the company.

Onyx GS said Thursday Jensen previously served as its senior adviser for financial and strategic planning and has over 25 years of financial experience in both the public and private sectors.

“Tracy has extensive experience in the government contracting field and is attuned to important regulatory and compliance requirements,” commented Ken Jensen, founder and president of Onyx GS. He also underscored the new VP’s contributions to company growth efforts during her five-year stint as a senior adviser.

Jensen’s career includes time working in finance-related roles at TCG, TAM Technologies, NVR and WorldCom, formerly MCI Telecommunications. She was with Onyx GS from early 2020 to mid-2021 as its director of finance.

Written by Christine Thropp

