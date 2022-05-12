University-Led Team Secures DOD Grant to Design Hypersonic Flight Tech

The Department of Defense awarded a one-year research grant to the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to design and evaluate a hypersonic inlet technology.

N.C. A&T will collaborate with the University of Notre Dame, Purdue University and Leidos, which will support the design evaluation work under the project, DOD said Tuesday.

The team will use Notre Dame’s high-performance computing system and conduct simulations through N.C. A&T’s computational facilities.

Experiments to demonstrate the inlet design will take place at the Boeing/AFOSR Mach 6 Quiet Wind Tunnel located at Purdue.

