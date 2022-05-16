in News, Technology

USAF Seeks Info on Domestic Production Capability of Avionics PNT Tech for Hypersonic Systems

USAF Seeks Info on Domestic Production Capability of Avionics PNT Tech for Hypersonic Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Air Force is seeking input about the U.S. capability and capacity to produce advanced avionics position, navigation and guidance technologies that could be used on hypersonic systems.

According to the Defense Production Act Title III Program request for information posted on SAM.gov, the Air Force Research Laboratory looks to determine the domestic availability of avionics systems, subsystems, components, subcomponents and constituent materials meant to support hypersonic flight.

The special notice is in line with the hypersonic missile strike strategy of the U.S. and the overall national security.

“To date, the [Department of Defense] has supported proof of concept and prototyping efforts in this area, however the expansion of the industrial base capacity is required to meet expected future demand,” the RFI reads.

Responses are due June 28.

USAF Seeks Info on Domestic Production Capability of Avionics PNT Tech for Hypersonic Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event

On July 12, ExecutiveBiz Events will host the Emerging Technologies: Hypersonics Forum to highlight the increasingly crucial role of public-private partnerships in the next level of hypersonics development. Click here to register and join the virtual event to hear from federal and industry officials.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Avionicsdefense production actdomestic productionDPA Title III ProgramGovconhypersonic systemsPNTRFI

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

6 Research Teams to Work on DARPA’s Morphogenic Interfaces Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
6 Research Teams to Work on DARPA’s Morphogenic Interfaces Program
SES Government Arm to Continue Providing Army With Satcom Services Under TROJAN Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SES Government Arm to Continue Providing Army With Satcom Services Under TROJAN Contract