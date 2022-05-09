VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) Granted FedRAMP High JAB Authorization

VMware has secured a certification from the Joint Authorization Board of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a hybrid cloud service it co-developed with Amazon Web Services.

Matt, director of product management at VMware, wrote Friday that a FedRAMP High JAB authorization was granted to VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US), a secure platform designed for government and defense customers to support their infrastructure migration and migration initiatives.

The service includes application modernization, cloud migration, data center extension, disaster recovery and virtual desktops, among other uses. The FedRAMP Marketplace has other information about the VMware Government Services.

VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) also has a provisional authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency at impact level 5.