VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) Granted FedRAMP High JAB Authorization

VMware has secured a certification from the Joint Authorization Board of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a hybrid cloud service it co-developed with Amazon Web Services.

Matt, director of product management at VMware, wrote Friday that a FedRAMP High JAB authorization was granted to VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US), a secure platform designed for government and defense customers to support their infrastructure migration and migration initiatives.

The service includes application modernization, cloud migration, data center extension, disaster recovery and virtual desktops, among other uses. The FedRAMP Marketplace has other information about the VMware Government Services.

VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) also has a provisional authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency at impact level 5.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

