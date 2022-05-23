Zoom Debuts App Marketplace for Government Clients

Zoom Video Communications has created an online marketplace to provide government customers access to multiple applications designed to help them collaborate on missions and manage workloads.

The Zoom for Government App Marketplace includes many tools certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and an integration library for agency users, according to a blog post published Friday.

Customers can manage apps through an admin dashboard, run a search by name or category and receive reminders on the verification of third-party products they want to use in conjunction with content on the marketplace for cybersecurity purposes.

The launch comes two months after the company’s cloud-based communication and collaboration platform received impact level 4 provisional authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency.