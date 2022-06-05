in News, Technology

5 Cloud Vendors Receive Priority Designation for FedRAMP Security Reviews

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s Joint Authorization Board is prioritizing five companies to undergo security reviews of cloud service offerings.

Collabware, Deloitte, M.C. Dean, Merlin and PowerTrain are part of the FedRAMP Connect’s new roster that can work with the governing body toward completing the certification process, the program management office said Wednesday.

A guidance document says the program’s prioritization process is based on governmentwide demand, readiness and preferred characteristics.

The board expects all prioritized CSOs to receive “Ready” designations within 60 days of their selection and provide security authorization packages to the PMO within a 90-day period.

Business case submissions for the next round of FedRAMP Connect are due June 10.

cloud service providersCollabwareDeloitteFederal Risk and Authorization Management ProgramFedRAMP ConnectM. C. DeanMerlinPowerTrain

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

