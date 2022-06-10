Adobe E-Signature Tool Gets FedRAMP Moderate Authorization; Rick Wagner Quoted

Adobe has received moderate authorization for its digital document tool for state and local governments under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, expanding its current portfolio of secure cloud products.

In a blog post, Heather Whitlock, head of industry for public sector at Adobe, said Adobe Acrobat Sign for Government is now available for use in support of agencies’ long-term information technology modernization following the FedRAMP certification.

The tool is designed to enable end-to-end digital document and form processes to help government agencies modernize their outdated paper workflows.

“E-signatures improve efficiencies across all departments in an agency — from mission critical services like public safety and social services to mission support services like procurement and human resources,” noted Whitlock.

Adobe Acrobat Sign for Government is hosted on Microsoft’s Azure Government Cloud environment.

Commenting on the FedRAMP authorization, Rick Wagner, president of Microsoft Federal, said, “Reaching this milestone brings the leading capabilities of our companies together to support better, more accessible public service and deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”