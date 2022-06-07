in Executive Moves, News

ADS Elevates Ryan Angold to CEO Post, John Dunn to COO Role

Ryan Angold, a veteran naval special warfare officer with the U.S. Navy, was promoted to the role of CEO at ADS, where he has served in several ranks of increasing responsibilities for more than a decade now.

He took the company helm from Jason Wallace, who has been with the defense contractor for almost 25 years, and is now tasked with overall oversight of the business that logged a $3.1 billion revenue in 2021, ADS said Monday.

Effective June 1, the company’s executive team now consists of Angold, General Counsel Adam Casagrande and John Dunn, who also just recently assumed the chief operating officer role at the company following the stepping down of Brant Feldman, formerly chief security officer of ADS.

Dunn was elevated from his previous post as chief financial officer of ADS. He has been with the company since 2010.

Commenting on the senior leadership updates, Luke Hillier, chairman of the board of directors at ADS, said, “Having Ryan and John in these new roles demonstrates ADS’ continued commitment to progress, accountability and continued growth.”

