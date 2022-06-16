in Executive Moves, News

AEI Partner Peter Schumacher Appointed Firefly Aerospace Interim CEO

AEI Partner Peter Schumacher Appointed Firefly Aerospace Interim CEO - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Peter Schumacher, a partner at private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, has been appointed to serve as CEO of Firefly Aerospace on an interim basis.

He replaces Tom Markusic, who has transitioned from the chief executive role to full-time member of the board of directors and chief technical adviser at Firefly, the company said Wednesday.

The leadership changes happened nearly three months after AEI concurrently completed a $75 million Series B funding round for Firefly and acquired a significant stake in the Cedar Park, Texas-based space transportation services provider.

As an AEI partner, Schumacher oversees the firm’s investment strategy, deal origination, due diligence and portfolio monitoring functions.

He previously spent 10 years at General Electric’s aviation segment and worked as a mechanical engineer for Orbital Sciences’ GQM-163A rocket program with the U.S. Navy.

Firefly said Markusic, who helped establish the company in 2014, will continue to be a significant minority owner and that a search process is underway to find his permanent successor.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

ae industrial partnersexecutive moveFirefly AerospaceGE AviationGovconOrbital SciencesPeter SchumacherSeries B funding roundtom markusic

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

DOD Taps Viasat to Research Use of 5G for Expeditionary Advanced Base Ops - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DOD Taps Viasat to Research Use of 5G for Expeditionary Advanced Base Ops
UES Receives $75M Air Force Contract to Study Biotech, Polymer & Responsive Materials - top government contractors - best government contracting event
UES Receives $75M Air Force Contract to Study Biotech, Polymer & Responsive Materials