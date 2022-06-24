AFRL Taps BAE Systems to Develop Software for Automatic Target Recognition

BAE Systems’ research and development arm will help the Air Force Research Laboratory enable autonomous technologies to automatically recognize targets using machine learning.

Work between BAE’s FAST Labs and ARFL is focused on ML software development in support of the Multi-Sensor Exploitation for Tactical Autonomy program, the company said Thursday.

To support automatic target recognition, a suite of ML and fusion algorithms called Environmentally Adaptive Geospatial Learning and Exploitation will be provided under BAE’s $7.8 million contract from the Air Force lab. The system is meant to enable mobile target detection, tracking and identification. It also has an intent understanding capability.

“Providing local situational awareness and human-like context of environmental conditions will greatly reduce false alarms,” said Mark Kolba, program manager for FAST Labs.