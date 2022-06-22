Air Force Vet John Hyten Appointed to C3 AI Advisory Board

John Hyten, a retired U.S. Air Force general and former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was named to the advisory board of C3 AI, where he will help advance the delivery of the company’s enterprise artificial intelligence software to defense and intelligence customers.

C3 AI said Tuesday Hyten, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, brings military experience in space operations and engineering as well as in leading the Strategic Command and Air Force Space Command succeedingly.

“General Hyten has served in the nation’s most important leadership roles throughout his impressive career, both in the United States Air Force and Department of Defense, and brings invaluable expertise and perspective to all of C3 AI, especially our federal, defense and intelligence customers,” commented Thomas Siebel, chairman and CEO of C3 AI.

Hyten will serve along with other advisory board members who retired from military service: Ed Cardon, who previously led the Army Cyber Command; Dennis McGinn, former assistant secretary of the Navy; and H. R. McMaster, the 26th national security adviser.

“The incorporation of new and advanced technology is essential for our national and economic security. I look forward to helping all our customers,” said Hyten, who also cited C3 AI’s enterprise AI capabilities.