Akima Subsidiary to Help Manage Coast Guard’s Maritime Credentialing Program

An Akima subsidiary has received a potential three-year, $7.6 million contract to help the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Maritime Center process approximately 100,000 commercial mariner credential applications annually.

RiverTech will assist the West Virginia-based credentialing body in evaluating merchant mariner documents to determine whether applicants should be approved or denied for certification, Akima said Tuesday.

Duncan Greene, president of Akima’s mission systems, engineering and technology group, said the company will provide NMC services to ensure the maintenance of merchant seamen records.

USCG awarded the contract under Pool 1 of the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services procurement vehicle.

RiverTech, certified under the Small Business Administration 8(a) program, offers enterprise information technology and mission support to government customers.